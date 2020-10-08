Elk caught on camera at Frozen Head State Park

FROZEN HEAD STATE PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared video of a young bull elk captured by a trail camera.

According to TWRA, the elk was likely trying to establish his territory as elk rut season approaches.

“Elk biologist Brad Miller says that although we are on the tail end of the bugling season, you might get lucky and hear one and possibly see one by visiting the Hatfield Knob elk viewing tower up on North Cumberland WMA,” said a TWRA Facebook post.

You can watch a live camera of Hatfield Knob as elk come and go here.

