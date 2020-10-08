Advertisement

Elvis Presley’s late grandson laid to rest at Graceland

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2010, file photo, Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, left, and Benjamin Keough, right, take part in a ceremony in Memphis, Tenn., commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday. Keough has died. Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday, July 12, 2020, to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her Keough. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The grandson of late rock n' roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.

Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.

Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis. Thousands of tourists visit the graves at Graceland each year.

