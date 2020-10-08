Advertisement

Family sues after Nashville girl hit while exiting school bus

A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit after a girl was hit while getting off a school bus.
School bus with stop sign deployed.
School bus with stop sign deployed.(WILX)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit after a girl was hit while getting off a school bus.

Aisha Winfrey said the lawsuit aims to hold the driver responsible for the injuries caused by the incident.

Winfrey’s daughter said she does not remember anything about the incident, but Aisha recalls what happened. She said someone called out to her.

"He was like Aisha, big baby just got hit. So I just shoot straight out the door to my baby,” Winfrey said.

A witness told Nashville Metro Police they saw a black SUV drive around the parked bus that had deployed a stop sign and turned on its flashing lights.

The child was taken to the hospital and police released the driver to leave the scene.

Now, the family says that driver should be held accountable.

“I feel like if that had been me hitting a white child, I would have been taken to jail right away,” said Aisha.

MPD officials told WTVF that while they sympathize with Winfrey, they were simply enforcing the law as it’s written.

Vehicular assault involves a driver being impaired and homicide involves death. But at that point, the child was in the ambulance and hadn’t yet reached the hospital.

“They didn’t know if she was going to be okay. If she was going to have to have brain surgery. If she was going to have to be hospitalized and they let this lady drive off,” Winfrey explained.

The driver reportedly admitted to being distracted by her GPS. She was cited for passing a bus with lights activated and failure to exercise due care.

Winfrey said her daughter suffered minor injuries and a concussion.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office has not said whether they will pursue any additional charges against the driver.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“I put them in jeopardy” Morgan Wallen won’t appear on SNL after maskless partying

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The singer was seen out partying without a mask the week before he was set to perform on SNL.

WVLT

Rain from Delta still rolling in this fall weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler weather arrives by week’s end.

News

Could the Knox County Health Department lose its power? Tenn. official looks to make it happen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has thrown into sharp relief many issues across the community, but the power health departments have in Tennessee has been one on the minds of officials for quite a while.

News

Serial killer’s house in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ for sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Are you looking for a house during the spooky month of October? Here’s one just for you.

Latest News

News

Who is Dolly Parton? The singer answers Google’s questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Who is Dolly Parton? Does she write her own songs? These are some of the most Googled questions about the famed country singer.

News

Tennessee pastor returns home after 3-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee pastor was allowed to go home after a three-month stay in a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Trick-or-treating in a pandemic: One Powell mother says her 6 kids are going

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Parents look to make decisions on if their children will trick-or-treat on Halloween.

News

Age progression photos of Joe Clyde Daniels released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Joe Clyde Daniels would now be 8 years old after disappearing from his home in 2018.

News

Put some social distance between yourself and this caterpillar, Virginia officials warn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning people to “social distance” away from a certain type of caterpillar that’s been seen in several Eastern Virginia counties.

News

Newport man missing a month, family says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Newport Police Department is asking for help in the search for a man last seen at the beginning of September.