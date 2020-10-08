Family sues after Nashville girl hit while exiting school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit after a girl was hit while getting off a school bus.

Aisha Winfrey said the lawsuit aims to hold the driver responsible for the injuries caused by the incident.

Winfrey’s daughter said she does not remember anything about the incident, but Aisha recalls what happened. She said someone called out to her.

"He was like Aisha, big baby just got hit. So I just shoot straight out the door to my baby,” Winfrey said.

A witness told Nashville Metro Police they saw a black SUV drive around the parked bus that had deployed a stop sign and turned on its flashing lights.

The child was taken to the hospital and police released the driver to leave the scene.

Now, the family says that driver should be held accountable.

“I feel like if that had been me hitting a white child, I would have been taken to jail right away,” said Aisha.

MPD officials told WTVF that while they sympathize with Winfrey, they were simply enforcing the law as it’s written.

Vehicular assault involves a driver being impaired and homicide involves death. But at that point, the child was in the ambulance and hadn’t yet reached the hospital.

“They didn’t know if she was going to be okay. If she was going to have to have brain surgery. If she was going to have to be hospitalized and they let this lady drive off,” Winfrey explained.

The driver reportedly admitted to being distracted by her GPS. She was cited for passing a bus with lights activated and failure to exercise due care.

Winfrey said her daughter suffered minor injuries and a concussion.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office has not said whether they will pursue any additional charges against the driver.

