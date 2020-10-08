Advertisement

Former Tennessee sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting deputies

George Papantoniou served as Carter County Sheriff from 1976 to 1982.(Carter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said a former sheriff was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting deputies.

CCSO said former sheriff George Papantoniou returned to the justice center on Wednesday to collect guns that had been seized from him in early 2020 after an incident involving his neighbor.

Papantoniou was being investigated after brandishing a gun at his neighbor during an argument over property boundaries. The neighbor died two weeks ago, which ended the investigation, according to reports.

District Attorney General Ken Baldwin ordered Papantoniou’s firearms to be returned to him since the case could not be prosecuted.

Officials said Papantoniou refused to comply with the deputies that were trying to help him retrieve his guns. Papantoniou reportedly became “very aggressive” and pushed one of the deputies.

Papantoniou served as Carter County Sheriff from 1976 to 1982.

Papantoniou was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

