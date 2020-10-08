Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks public input on visitor experiences

What are your thoughts on these destination in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?
A crowd gathered at Laurel Falls.
A crowd gathered at Laurel Falls.(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park Officials are asking for the public’s input about their experiences with congestion.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our local communities and visitors from across the country to thoughtfully address growing challenges associated with extremely high visitation,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Congestion at the most visited park in the nation is complex, but we believe by working together, we can find solutions that help us continue to protect the park and provide better experiences for millions of visitors.”

GSMNP officials said increased congestion is becoming an issue as park visitation increases. According to a release, visitation at the park has increased by 32% since 2009, resulting in congested roadways, overflowing parking lots, roadside soil erosion, vegetation trampling, and long lines at restrooms and visitor center facilities.

According to a release, the park received a record 12.5 million visits in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July, and August in 2020.

Anyone who would like to participate in providing feedback is invited to attend two-hour online workshops with park managers. Workshop dates are:

  • Monday, October 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

During the workshop, participants will be asked to provide feedback on Cades Cove, Clingmans Dome, Deep Creek, Big Creek, Rainbow Falls, Grotto Falls, Alum Cave, Chimney Tops, and Laurel Falls. They will also get a chance to learn about how management is working to improve the park.

Participants must register for the workshops online. Click here to sign up.

The public may also submit input without participating in the workshops by sending comments through October 31 to the following:

On the web

• By mail:

Visitor Experience and Stewardship

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

107 Park Headquarters Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NASCAR Hall of Fame postpones class of 2021 induction ceremony

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The class of 2021 consists of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

News

Active COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Knox County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 again on Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

News

‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The special defines racism for younger viewers and shows how it can be hurtful.

Latest News

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If she declines, leaders will seek permission to name the school after Lewis.

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs to attend high school football games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will serve as guest band director and coin toss official at Knox County football games.

National

Country songwriter killed in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSMV Staff
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.

News

Former Tennessee sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Papantoniou served as Carter County Sheriff from 1976 to 1982.

News

Titans violate protocol while holding workout at Nashville school during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The NFL later informed players they were banned from any in-person gathering outside of team facilities as well.

News

Elk caught on camera at Frozen Head State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A young bull elk was captured by trail camera in Frozen Head State Park.