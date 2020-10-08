Honk the Goose forms friendship with wildlife officer

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer formed an unlikely friendship with an errant goose.

Officer Darrell Bernd, who goes by “Bones," found a goose tied up in a fishing line. Bones freed the goose and a co-worker dubbed him “Honky.”

“Thirty-four years ago I was hired out here just to mow grass,” Bones told WTVF. “Now, here I am babysitting a goose.”

Ever since the rescue, Honky and Bones have flocked together like birds of a feather. Honk now follows Bones around wherever he goes.

“I’ve actually had him following me for almost a mile,” Bones said.

Honk has since earned social media fame. You can friend the goose on Facebook.

“Just a little act of kindness, that’s all it took,” Bones said. “Maybe that’s something the world needs to learn today.”

