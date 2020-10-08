Advertisement

Honk the Goose forms friendship with wildlife officer

Honk the Goose is internet famous after becoming friends with a wild life officer.
Wildlife officer poses with his friend Honk the goose.
Wildlife officer poses with his friend Honk the goose.(WTVF)
By Jason Lamb
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer formed an unlikely friendship with an errant goose.

Officer Darrell Bernd, who goes by “Bones," found a goose tied up in a fishing line. Bones freed the goose and a co-worker dubbed him “Honky.”

“Thirty-four years ago I was hired out here just to mow grass,” Bones told WTVF. “Now, here I am babysitting a goose.”

Ever since the rescue, Honky and Bones have flocked together like birds of a feather. Honk now follows Bones around wherever he goes.

“I’ve actually had him following me for almost a mile,” Bones said.

Honk has since earned social media fame. You can friend the goose on Facebook.

“Just a little act of kindness, that’s all it took,” Bones said. “Maybe that’s something the world needs to learn today.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCHD ‘very concerned’ as Knox Co. reports highest number of hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials said “hospital trends are not going in the right direction.”

News

Elvis Presley’s late grandson laid to rest at Graceland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

News

NASCAR Hall of Fame postpones class of 2021 induction ceremony

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The class of 2021 consists of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

News

Active COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Active COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 again on Thursday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Latest News

News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks public input on visitor experiences

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
What are your thoughts on these destination in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

News

‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The special defines racism for younger viewers and shows how it can be hurtful.

News

Georgia elementary school to be renamed for Michelle Obama

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If she declines, leaders will seek permission to name the school after Lewis.

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs to attend high school football games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will serve as guest band director and coin toss official at Knox County football games.

National

Country songwriter killed in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSMV Staff
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.