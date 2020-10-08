Horse Haven of Tenn. hosts Fall Harvest Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee is hosting a Fall Harvest Fest on October 10.

The festival will feature a craft fair, pumpkin patch, pony rides, live entertainment by Jacob Covell, and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who brings a donation for Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a “swag bag” from Grayson Subaru and Grayson Hyundai.

Admission is $10 per vehicle.

Farm To Griddle Crepes, Empire Pizza, and Mucho Gucho food trucks will be at the event.

Vendors can register for the event for $25 here.

Organizers say the event is in place of their usual fall festival called “Boo at the Barn.”

To learn more and follow updates from Horse Haven of Tennessee visit the event Facebook page.

