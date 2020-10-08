“I put them in jeopardy” Morgan Wallen won’t appear on SNL after maskless partying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native and country music singer Morgan Wallen announced he will no longer be performing on Saturday Night Live after he violated the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The singer was seen out partying without a mask the week before he was set to perform on SNL.

Wallen released a video from his hotel in New York City saying he was preparing for the show when he received a call informing him that he could no longer perform on the show.

“No, I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously effected my long-term goals and my dreams,” Wallen said.

He finished his message by apologizing to his fans and SNL staff for putting them in jeopardy. Wallen was supposed to appear on the show Saturday, October 10.

