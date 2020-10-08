Advertisement

“I put them in jeopardy” Morgan Wallen won’t appear on SNL after maskless partying

The singer was seen out partying without a mask the week before he was set to perform on SNL.
(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native and country music singer Morgan Wallen announced he will no longer be performing on Saturday Night Live after he violated the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The singer was seen out partying without a mask the week before he was set to perform on SNL.

Wallen released a video from his hotel in New York City saying he was preparing for the show when he received a call informing him that he could no longer perform on the show.

“No, I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously effected my long-term goals and my dreams,” Wallen said.

He finished his message by apologizing to his fans and SNL staff for putting them in jeopardy. Wallen was supposed to appear on the show Saturday, October 10.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family sues after Nashville girl hit while exiting school bus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit after a girl was hit while getting off a school bus.

WVLT

Rain from Delta still rolling in this fall weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler weather arrives by week’s end.

News

Could the Knox County Health Department lose its power? Tenn. official looks to make it happen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has thrown into sharp relief many issues across the community, but the power health departments have in Tennessee has been one on the minds of officials for quite a while.

News

Serial killer’s house in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ for sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Are you looking for a house during the spooky month of October? Here’s one just for you.

Latest News

News

Who is Dolly Parton? The singer answers Google’s questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Who is Dolly Parton? Does she write her own songs? These are some of the most Googled questions about the famed country singer.

News

Tennessee pastor returns home after 3-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee pastor was allowed to go home after a three-month stay in a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Trick-or-treating in a pandemic: One Powell mother says her 6 kids are going

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Parents look to make decisions on if their children will trick-or-treat on Halloween.

News

Age progression photos of Joe Clyde Daniels released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Joe Clyde Daniels would now be 8 years old after disappearing from his home in 2018.

News

Put some social distance between yourself and this caterpillar, Virginia officials warn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning people to “social distance” away from a certain type of caterpillar that’s been seen in several Eastern Virginia counties.

News

Newport man missing a month, family says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Newport Police Department is asking for help in the search for a man last seen at the beginning of September.