Is there buried treasure in your backyard?

One Knoxville woman finds money from 1852 in her yard.
Lisa Page holding a 1852 Liberty Head Large Cent she discovered in her backyard.
Lisa Page holding a 1852 Liberty Head Large Cent she discovered in her backyard.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lisa Page, a metal detector enthusiast, says she was recently surprised to find a hidden treasure in her backyard

“I’ve done this for years, thousands of hours, and I knew this was a specific signal that meant something potentially money. It was an 1852 American copper one cent," shares Page.

Page says the coin was found 8-10 inches deep underground in the yard of her West Hills home.

The penny’s face shows Lady Liberty herself, with an arch of 13 stars overhead, representing the original 13 colonies of the United States.

On the back, the words “one cent” are largely engraved.

“That penny is worth about $25 dollars in that condition. They can go up to $250 dollars if they’re uncirculated. In which this one had definitely been circulated and it’s been sitting in the ground for a long time so it’s not in perfect condition," explained Page.

Page wants to teach and inspire others about the hobby of metal detecting.

“I share my hobby with people for free because I love it. I’ll be happy to share my equipment with them and show them what it’s all about and then they can make up their mind and go from there,” says Page.

Outside of introducing the hobby to others, Page says she will help others recover lost sentimental items for a small fee.

To learn metal detecting tips or to schedule a free meeting with Lisa, you can email her directly at hamden1976@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

