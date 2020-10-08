Advertisement

KCHD ‘very concerned’ as Knox Co. reports highest number of hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials said “hospital trends are not going in the right direction.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Health officials said they are “very concerned” for the recent rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials said “hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction."

This week, Knox County reported the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, despite the lower number of active cases.

Over the past two weeks, hospital officials have reported 12 consecutive red flags for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and three red flags for ICU patients and ventilator use.

Hospital officials stressed that community members should take the rise in hospitalizations very seriously.

“Hospitalizations are a surrogate for how our community is doing," Charity Menefee said.

Community members are asked to increase their intensity in fighting COVID-19 by continuing to follow the five core actions every day.

Based on previous data, KCHD officials said the rise in hospitalizations could lead to an uptick in deaths in the coming weeks. Over the last seven days, Knox County has reported 8 deaths due to the virus.

Health officials expressed their concern that the burden of the virus in Knox County is higher than the numbers show, based on the high hospitalizations and lower active case count.

“Don’t avoid getting tested,” Menefee said.

According to Menefee, testing data showed testing among high school and college-aged individuals has seen a decline in recent weeks.

This week, COVID-19 testing is being held at the Knox County Health Department located at 140 Dameron Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

