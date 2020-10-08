Advertisement

Mayor Glenn Jacobs to attend high school football games

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will serve as guest band director and coin toss official at Knox County football games.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced he will attend high school football games around Knox County in the coming weeks.

“Here in the South, there is no doubt that football—both under Friday night lights and on Saturdays—is a treasured tradition,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Because I can’t be in schools and classrooms visiting with administrators, students and teachers one-on-one as I have in the past, I thought this would be a fun way to show my support in a safe way.”

Jacobs will serve as guest band director at some games and a coin toss official for others.

Jacobs will adhere to the following schedule:

  • Friday, Oct. 9: Guest Band Director for Fulton vs. Clinton at Fulton High School
  • Friday, Oct. 16: Coin toss for Bearden vs. Farragut at Bearden High School
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: Guest Band Director for Central vs. South Doyle at Central High School
  • Friday, Oct. 23: Guest Band Director for Carter vs. Gibbs at Carter High School
  • Friday, Oct. 30: Coin toss for Webb vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville at Webb High School

“I love football, but I really love seeing our students in their element, performing for their friends and family, using skills they’ve worked hard to learn,” said Mayor Jacobs. "I also hope this will provide an opportunity to meet people in a casual setting and hear about the things they need or talk about stuff that’s important to them.

