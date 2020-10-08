Advertisement

More people turning to plastic surgery with rise of virtual meetings

Virtual meetings are forcing people to look closer at their faces and their appearances.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT) - Dr. David Reath is a licensed plastic surgeon with decades of experience working in Knoxville.

“I don’t think anybody would have predicted it. That’s what’s so kind of funny about all this,” said Reath.

He’s seen people asking for Botox, liposuction, and breast surgeries up across the country, according to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“Working from home, working with masks on, doing Zoom calls- what are we focusing on when you cover the lower face to see more of the upper eyelids and forehead,” said Reath.

Working from home is an advantage for surgeries where people need time to recover.

“The flexible schedules allowed people to be very creative about how they manage their lives,” said Reath.

Reath says one problem facing people--the piece of skin hanging under their face. He says you might just need to change your camera angle.

“They’re looking down at themselves and then they saw this stuff, and they say, ‘oh my gosh I need to get something done about my neck’. Those people just need to get a little bit of a higher camera angle,” said Reath.

Reath says their waitlist is growing. He was worried, but the increase is putting them ahead of last year.

