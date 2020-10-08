More people turning to plastic surgery with rise of virtual meetings

(WVLT) - Dr. David Reath is a licensed plastic surgeon with decades of experience working in Knoxville.

“I don’t think anybody would have predicted it. That’s what’s so kind of funny about all this,” said Reath.

He’s seen people asking for Botox, liposuction, and breast surgeries up across the country, according to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“Working from home, working with masks on, doing Zoom calls- what are we focusing on when you cover the lower face to see more of the upper eyelids and forehead,” said Reath.

First shortages in the grocery stores, now waiting lists at your plastic surgeon's office. The pandemic has created some strange changes here in East Tennessee and nationwide. Tonight on @wvlt hear from a plastic surgeon about how his business has bounced back pic.twitter.com/SNcAj7kceT — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) October 8, 2020

Working from home is an advantage for surgeries where people need time to recover.

“The flexible schedules allowed people to be very creative about how they manage their lives,” said Reath.

Reath says one problem facing people--the piece of skin hanging under their face. He says you might just need to change your camera angle.

“They’re looking down at themselves and then they saw this stuff, and they say, ‘oh my gosh I need to get something done about my neck’. Those people just need to get a little bit of a higher camera angle,” said Reath.

Reath says their waitlist is growing. He was worried, but the increase is putting them ahead of last year.

