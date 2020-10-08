Muse Knoxville reopens to public after 7-month closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville will reopen its doors to the public Friday, October 9. The children’s museum was closed for several months due to the ongoing pandemic.

Muse will still offer family-friendly fun, but playtime for children will look a little different as the “museum has taken precautions to ensure the health and safety of their guests."

The following protocols have been put in place for Muse visitors:

-Visitors reserve their playtime in two hour time slots using the online platform using Bookeo

-All guests ages 5 and up are required to wear masks and are encouraged to follow safe distancing practices

-Muse Knoxville has placed Ionopure air sanitizers throughout the museum, and will also conduct temperature screenings and shoe sanitizing for all guests and employees

“Our team has worked very hard to reopen safely for children and the adults that love them,” said Ellie Kittrell, executive director of Muse Knoxville. “Play is critical to early childhood development and we can’t wait to share all our new ways to play!”

The museum has taken the seven months that it was closed to add new exhibits and enhanced the play experience for children. Muse has also change its hours from October 12-16 to align with Knox County Schools' fall break schedule.

You can find additional information about Muse and its reopening plans here.

