NASCAR Hall of Fame postpones class of 2021 induction ceremony

The class of 2021 consists of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be the marquee name on NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class, to be announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be the marquee name on NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class, to be announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT) - The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced it has postponed the induction ceremony and induction week events for the Class of 2021.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday, February 5, 2021. It is expected to be rescheduled for early 2022. The decision was made as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us,” said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director. “The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees' landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport.”

It is anticipated that the new date for the Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony and Induction Week events will be announced sometime in the summer of 2021.

The Class of 2020 exhibit in the museum’s Hall of Honor will remain on display until the Class of 2021 is enshrined in 2022.

