President Trump praises COVID-19 treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

WASHINGTON (WVLT/AP) - President Donald Trump said he feels ready to hold campaign rallies after receiving an experimental drug treatment during his recovery from COVID-19.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said during a telephone interview with Fox Business. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight.”

During the interview, Trump said he no longer thinks he’s “contagious at all.”

Trump praised the drug treatment for his quick recovery and said his diagnosis may have been a “blessing in disguise” in the battle against the pandemic.

Trump received an experimental antiviral cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, a recognition of the above-and-beyond standard of care he receives as president. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect. Most people recover from COVID-19.

Trump’s doctor reported that the president continued to make progress in his recovery.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said in a memo that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours and that his oxygen saturation level and respiratory rate were normal.

Doctors said Trump’s blood tests revealed coronavirus antibodies but that he had been given an experimental drug on Friday containing these.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after symptom onset. Doctors said Trump began showing mild symptoms on Oct. 1.

