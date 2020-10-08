Advertisement

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

In this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Britain's Prince William, right and Naturalist Sir David Attenborough react as they disicuss the Earthshot Prize at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William has launched the most prestigious global environment prize in history to tackle climate issues.
In this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Britain's Prince William, right and Naturalist Sir David Attenborough react as they disicuss the Earthshot Prize at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William has launched the most prestigious global environment prize in history to tackle climate issues.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has joined forces with renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough to launch Thursday a new environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, which has grand ambitions to “incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years.”

The prize takes its inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the U.S. in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

William, who has been immersed in environmental issues all his life, said the same resources used to tackle the coronavirus pandemic should be devoted to saving the natural world.

“According to the experts, it really is the point of no return,” he told Sky News. “We have 10 years to fundamentally fix our planet.”

The plan envisions five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

The first five Earthshots center on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

“We very much hope that even if we can’t necessarily change the world in ten years' time just from the prize alone, what we do hope is that, just like the Moonshot landings where they developed cat scanners, X-ray machines, breathing apparatus, stuff like that I think has been really, really important to come out of that,” William said.

Nominations open on Nov. 1 with an annual global awards ceremony held in a different city each year, starting with London in the fall of 2021. William will be part of the panel that makes the decisions.

The prize fund will be provided by the project’s global alliance founding partners, a group which includes the philanthropic bodies of billionaires like Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, and Michael Bloomberg.

Attenborough, 94, said time is of the essence.

“Suddenly there are real dangers that there may be a tipping point in which the icecaps of the North Pole begin to melt, which it’s doing already,” he told BBC radio. “It’s a matter of great urgency now.”

William also spoke about how his seven-year-old son, Prince George, is getting concerned about what’s going on in the world. He said his son was left so saddened by an Attenborough documentary about extinction that he told his father “I don’t want to watch this anymore.”

___

Read all AP stories on climate changes issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Clouds from Hurricane Delta increase ahead of rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

National

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

National

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

News

Claiborne County school officials condemn racism after parents, students recount two offensive cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Claiborne County school officials are condemning racism after sudents at the high school and parents said two offensive incidents occurred in two days.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain from Delta still rolling in this fall weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler weather arrives by week’s end.

News

Social media shifts focus from debate to fly

Updated: 7 hours ago
Viewers, including famous stars took to social media either commenting on the fly, or even going as far as creating accounts representing the fly.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.

News

Family sues after Nashville girl hit while exiting school bus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Nashville family has filed a lawsuit after a girl was hit while getting off a school bus.

Politics Headlines

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.