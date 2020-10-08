Advertisement

Social media shifts focus from debate to fly

Viewers, including famous stars took to social media either commenting on the fly, or even going as far as creating accounts representing the fly.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris(Ruelle Fludd)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Wednesday night’s debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence spoke about several topics ranging from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. Senator Harris also made history by being the first Black woman from a major political party to take the stage.

Though the debate covered a wide variety of topics, one topic remained a hot topic for those watching the debate at home- a fly that landed on the vice president’s head.

Viewers, including famous stars took to social media either commenting on the fly, or even going as far as creating accounts representing the fly.

