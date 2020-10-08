Social media shifts focus from debate to fly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Wednesday night’s debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence spoke about several topics ranging from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. Senator Harris also made history by being the first Black woman from a major political party to take the stage.

LIVE: First VP debate between Pence and Harris LIVE: What questions do you want VP Pence and VP nominee Sen. Harris to answer? They're set to debate in about 10 minutes. https://bit.ly/3iMpYDK Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Though the debate covered a wide variety of topics, one topic remained a hot topic for those watching the debate at home- a fly that landed on the vice president’s head.

WATCH: A fly landed on Mike Pence's head during #VPdebate and stayed there for two minutes https://t.co/K93TgPwUao pic.twitter.com/slOmKOFJ8c — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

Viewers, including famous stars took to social media either commenting on the fly, or even going as far as creating accounts representing the fly.

ITS A FLY ON HIS HEAD — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020

THE LORD OF THE FLIES, starring Mike Pence! Coming soon to a streaming platform near you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

