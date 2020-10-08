Social media shifts focus from debate to fly
Viewers, including famous stars took to social media either commenting on the fly, or even going as far as creating accounts representing the fly.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Wednesday night’s debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence spoke about several topics ranging from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. Senator Harris also made history by being the first Black woman from a major political party to take the stage.
Though the debate covered a wide variety of topics, one topic remained a hot topic for those watching the debate at home- a fly that landed on the vice president’s head.
