Tenn. mayor charged with using town cards on personal purchases

Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mayor has been charged with using his town’s debit and credit cards to buy meals, medication and a laptop for himself.

Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct, the state comptroller’s office said Wednesday.

Douglas used the town’s debit and Walmart credit cards to make at least $2,200 worth of personal purchases, investigators said.

Investigators also identified $4,150 in “questionable transactions,” including travel expenses that were not supported with receipts, meals, lawn fertilizer and printer ink, the comptroller’s office said.

Investigators also questioned a $48,000 contract awarded to a financial consultant for Henning’s financial matters.

“Investigators were unable to verify that the consultant provided any of the services to the town that were outlined in the contract,” the comptroller’s office said.

A message left Wednesday afternoon on Douglas' office voicemail was not immediately returned.

Henning is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Memphis.

