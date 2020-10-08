Tennessee pastor returns home after 3-month battle with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Tennessee pastor was allowed to go home after a three-month stay in a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reverend Chuck Lester is also known as “Champion Chuck” by members of his congregation at Christ Missionary Baptist Church. Along with Lester’s friends and family, they, too, were excited to learn he was finally healthy.

Lester told WREG that he spent the last 68 days in the hospital battling coronavirus. He was hospitalized August 2 and spent 42 days on a ventilator followed by intense rehab.

“I couldn’t do anything for myself. Couldn’t talk or anything like that. I was under heavy medication and had hallucinations. COVID is real,” Lester said. His wife also tested positived for the virus, but her case was not as severe. The couple still doesn’t know how they got it as they said the did their best to wear masks and socially distance.

One thing they do know, the love of their family, friends and church pushed them to keep going.

“I just want to say this,” Lester said. “Somebody prayed for me, kept me on their mind. Took some time and prayed for me.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.