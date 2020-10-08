Titans violate protocol while holding workout at Nashville school during COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Tennessee Titans players held a workout at a Nashville school while the team’s facilities are closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, one day after the Titans closed their facilities, a group of players worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy, according to school officials.

The NFL later informed players they were banned from any in-person gathering outside of team facilities as well.

The school said they weren’t aware of the NFL’s restrictions and head coach Mike Vrabel said the players were not told to hold group workouts.

“We’ve asked our players in light of the recent tests to not gather,” Vrabel said. “Whether that’s a league protocol or us asking them so that we can just avoid close contacts, and that we can try to work through this and get back into the building to prepare for Buffalo as quickly as possible.”

The Titans Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for Oct. 25. The team’s Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills is still in question after two more players tested positive on Wednesday.

The NFL sent officials to Nashville last Friday to look into possible violations of procedures and protocols leading to the outbreak that has resulted in 22 positive tests since Sep. 24. The league released a memo Monday that found the team in violation of protocol that resulted in an outbreak.

The team is now subject to financial and competitive discipline that can include loss of draft picks and forfeiture of a game.

