Advertisement

Titans violate protocol while holding workout at Nashville school during COVID-19 outbreak

The NFL later informed players they were banned from any in-person gathering outside of team facilities as well.
Nashville training facility
Nashville training facility(Rick)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Tennessee Titans players held a workout at a Nashville school while the team’s facilities are closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, one day after the Titans closed their facilities, a group of players worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy, according to school officials.

The NFL later informed players they were banned from any in-person gathering outside of team facilities as well.

The school said they weren’t aware of the NFL’s restrictions and head coach Mike Vrabel said the players were not told to hold group workouts.

“We’ve asked our players in light of the recent tests to not gather,” Vrabel said. “Whether that’s a league protocol or us asking them so that we can just avoid close contacts, and that we can try to work through this and get back into the building to prepare for Buffalo as quickly as possible.”

The Titans Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for Oct. 25. The team’s Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills is still in question after two more players tested positive on Wednesday.

The NFL sent officials to Nashville last Friday to look into possible violations of procedures and protocols leading to the outbreak that has resulted in 22 positive tests since Sep. 24. The league released a memo Monday that found the team in violation of protocol that resulted in an outbreak.

The team is now subject to financial and competitive discipline that can include loss of draft picks and forfeiture of a game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Tennessee sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting deputies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Papantoniou served as Carter County Sheriff from 1976 to 1982.

News

Elk caught on camera at Frozen Head State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A young bull elk was captured by trail camera in Frozen Head State Park.

News

Second presidential debate going virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually.

News

Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Early voting will be available Monday through Saturday.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Early voting will be available Monday through Saturday.

News

Tenn. mayor charged with using town cards on personal purchases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

News

USDA sets aside $30M to help preserve Tennessee wetlands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department says the money is available through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership.

News

East Tenn woman surprises seniors, gifted $10k for service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
An East Tennessee woman has created special moments for hundreds of seniors struggling during COVID-19. And, she’s getting help from a television star.

WVLT

Clouds from Hurricane Delta increase ahead of rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.