Advertisement

Travel agency wants you to live under a rock to escape the election--literally

The presidential election has induced a generous amount of stress in many Americans, but a travel agency has a solution for relaxation during election week.
Live in a cave after casting your ballot
Live in a cave after casting your ballot(Hotels.com)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The presidential election has induced a generous amount of stress in many Americans, but a travel agency has a solution for relaxation during election week.

Hotels.com is offering a 5-night underground cave experience for just $25 from November 2 to November 7. The furnished, man-made cave is 50-feet below ground in Mexico.

You’ve only got one shot to book it, however, as booking on the deal goes live Oct 9 at a.m.

Check it out here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Anakeesta continues expansion with Black Bear Village

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Anakeesta in Gatlinburg continues to flourish and expand with its newest addition--Black Bear Village.

News

Is there buried treasure in your backyard?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
One Knoxville woman finds money from the 1852 in her yard.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Biden to appear at town hall next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear at a town hall next week on the day that was reserved for debate between him and President Donald Trump.

Latest News

News

Winner of Fat Bear Week 2020 selected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The chubbiest cubby has been named champion of Fat Bear Week 2020.

News

Muse Knoxville reopens to public after 7-month closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Muse will still offer family-friendly fun, but playtime for children will look a little different as the “museum has taken precautions to ensure the health and safety of their guests”.

News

Bald River Falls bridge replacement project delayed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Bald River Falls bridge replacement project delayed.

News

President Trump praises COVID-19 treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During the interview, Trump said he no longer thinks he’s “contagious at all.”

News

Horse Haven of Tenn. hosts Fall Harvest Fest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A craft fair, pumpkin patch, pony rides and more will be featured at Horse Haven’s Fall Harvest Fest.

News

KCHD ‘very concerned’ as Knox Co. reports highest number of hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials said “hospital trends are not going in the right direction.”