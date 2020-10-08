Advertisement

840,000 seek jobless aid

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. jobless claims reach 840,000 as layoffs remain high seven months after the coronavirus struck the economy.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS ALERT. Previous story follows:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the pace of layoffs in the United States, which have remained high since the viral pandemic erupted in March even while federal aid for the jobless has lapsed.

The still-elevated number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

The latest report on jobless claims comes just after President Donald Trump cut off talks in Washington over a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses.

At the same time, some newly laid-off people are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as some state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear out backlogged claims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers announced it will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

News

Elk caught on camera at Frozen Head State Park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A young bull elk was captured by trail camera in Frozen Head State Park.

National Politics

Key takeaways from vice presidential debate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

National

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

News

Second presidential debate going virtual

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
New York-born Glück, 77, who is a professor of English at Yale University, made her debut in 1968 with “Firstborn,” and “was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature,” the Nobel Academy said.

News

Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Early voting will be available Monday through Saturday.

News

Tenn. mayor charged with using town cards on personal purchases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

News

USDA sets aside $30M to help preserve Tennessee wetlands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department says the money is available through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership.