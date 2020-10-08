Advertisement

USDA sets aside $30M to help preserve Tennessee wetlands

The department says the money is available through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set aside up to $30 million to help protect and restore wetlands on agricultural lands in Tennessee.

The department says the money is available through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership.

Proposals must be submitted to the USDA by Nov. 30.

Eligible partners in the program are required to contribute a financial or technical assistance fund match.

Wetland reserve easements help landowners reduce impacts from flooding, recharge groundwater, enhance and protect wildlife habitat, and provide outdoor recreational and educational opportunities.

