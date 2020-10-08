Weeks-long effort brings about clean up at popular homeless camp; where the city is sending those living there

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly one week, the City of Knoxville has worked to help nearly 100 homeless people living at the corner of Blackstock Ave. and Oak Ave. into either mental health services or transitional housing help.

Thursday, crews from the city moved in to start cleaning up and, clearing out trash and other items left behind by those who once called the area home.

“It is very important that today becomes a factor in connecting people with services,” said Erin Gill, chief policy officer with the City of Knoxville.

While heavy machinery and police lined the streets, social workers and others hoping to help walked through those left in the camp trying to connect people to help that they need.

“In advance of any crews you might see here, in advance of that cleaning taking place, there has been a very steady work with outreach workers who have connected with people individually,” said Gill.

Some of the help Gill is mentioning are groups like Knox Area Rescue Ministries, where Todd Gilbert is vice president of programs.

“We’ve been here to do what we do which is rescuing the poor and needy and our doors are open to do just that,” said Gilbert.

While the city cannot force individuals in to help, they hope that as the weather cools, many of those they are trying to connect with Thursday and the days before, see that there is help out there for them.

“Trying to recognize that this is not a sustainable situation that there are many challenges for the people that have been living here, and that by connecting them with services ahead of those winter months we hope to recognize and address those health, and security, and sanitation concerns, also those safety concerns while also connecting those people with the services they need,” said Gill.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the city set out to limit its uprooting of homeless camps, they resumed those efforts this week after securing more than $2 million for shelters to properly prepare for an influx in people and possible spread of COVID 19.

