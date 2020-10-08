Advertisement

Weeks-long effort brings about clean up at popular homeless camp; where the city is sending those living there

Move is to help city’s homeless population
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly one week, the City of Knoxville has worked to help nearly 100 homeless people living at the corner of Blackstock Ave. and Oak Ave. into either mental health services or transitional housing help.

Thursday, crews from the city moved in to start cleaning up and, clearing out trash and other items left behind by those who once called the area home.

“It is very important that today becomes a factor in connecting people with services,” said Erin Gill, chief policy officer with the City of Knoxville.

While heavy machinery and police lined the streets, social workers and others hoping to help walked through those left in the camp trying to connect people to help that they need.

“In advance of any crews you might see here, in advance of that cleaning taking place, there has been a very steady work with outreach workers who have connected with people individually,” said Gill.

Some of the help Gill is mentioning are groups like Knox Area Rescue Ministries, where Todd Gilbert is vice president of programs.

“We’ve been here to do what we do which is rescuing the poor and needy and our doors are open to do just that,” said Gilbert.

While the city cannot force individuals in to help, they hope that as the weather cools, many of those they are trying to connect with Thursday and the days before, see that there is help out there for them.

“Trying to recognize that this is not a sustainable situation that there are many challenges for the people that have been living here, and that by connecting them with services ahead of those winter months we hope to recognize and address those health, and security, and sanitation concerns, also those safety concerns while also connecting those people with the services they need,” said Gill.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the city set out to limit its uprooting of homeless camps, they resumed those efforts this week after securing more than $2 million for shelters to properly prepare for an influx in people and possible spread of COVID 19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

CDC survey: 39% of Americans admit misusing cleaning products to fight coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Arial Starks
The CDC says always read instructions, wear protective gear and don’t mix chemicals. (Source: CNN)

Health

Multiple Auburn University football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
Several Auburn University football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

China reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
China reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began late last year.

Health

Oak Ridge pharmaceutical company files patent for COVID-19 treatment

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
An Oak Ridge-based pharmaceutical company is filing for a patent of a treatment for respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Blount Co. Memorial patient recovering from COVID-19 after being the first to receive plasma treatment

Updated: May. 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
A woman is reportedly recovering from COVID-19 after she became the first patient at Blount Memorial Hospital to receive convalescent plasma as part of her treatment.

Health

Vanderbilt study says it's 'risky' to send kids to school before getting more data

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is leading The National Institutes of Health study to learn more about how the coronavirus affects children.

Health

Missouri nurse dies battling COVID-19 after raising concerns about lack of PPE

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Celia Yap Banago, a registered nurse at Research Medical Center died after caring for a patient who was infected with the coronavirus, according to the hospital.

Health

Tenn. ranks among top states most at risk for severe COVID-19 cases, according to AARP

Updated: Apr. 25, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
According to AARP.org, Tennessee is among the top 10 states that have adults who are considered at risk for severe COVID-19 cases.

Health

Zombies, monsters and bugs: Inside people's 'quarandreams'

Updated: Apr. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
If you've had any strange or scary dreams relating to the coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone.

Health

RAM shifts work to aid in fight against COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Remote Area Medical is haulting their pop up clinics to focus on recruiting medical, dental, and vision providers to volunteer for its new telehealth program to begin operating this week.