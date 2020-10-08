What will happen to the space once occupied by the East Towne Mall?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission met during a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss several development plans that have been pitched over the last several weeks. One plan that was up for discussion was the Hillwood Enterprises proposed project that would replace the old East Town Mall.

During the meeting, many developers and officials voiced their support for the proposed eCommerce fulfillment center that could come to the area.

Popular Knoxville developer Steve Maddox said this project could go hand in hand with a subdivision he recently brought to the area. Maddox said this proposed project would bring more people to the area and in turn benefit the homes.

“It would be good for the area,” said Maddox.

Others harped on the fact that the $70-$80 million project would bring up to 1,000 jobs to the area and the space would be a key location for deliveries to customers.

Following comments from those involved with the project, commission members shared their own concerns or support for the plan.

Commissioner Jacquelene Dent raised the issue of the plan being rushed and the commission having to fight to rezone the space if the business decided to leave the area. She also pointed out the issues of noise since the property sits so close to a residential area.

“I can’t imagine that someone would want a distribution center in their backyard," Dent said.

Commissioner Karyn Adams noted that she has lived in the area for more than 15 years and feels that having the building sit vacant for too long would be an eye sore.

“This is an opportunity to quickly see this building come alive again,” said Adams.

Commissioner Sandra Korbelik brought up the issue of adding traffic to an already congested area.

”I’m very concerned about what the truck traffic and employee traffic will do to an already bad situation," said Korbelik.

The discussion of the plan concluded with the commission voting on whether to move forward with rezoning the area from a commercial zone to an industrial zone. The commission passed the motion in a 14-1 vote with commissioner Jacquelene Dent voting against it.

The zoning commission is scheduled to meet again on October 15. If the plan is approved, the next step will be for it to be presented to city council members.

