Who is Dolly Parton? The singer answers Google’s questions

(WVLT) - Who is Dolly Parton? Does she write her own songs? These are some of the most Googled questions about the famed country singer.

To quell the public’s curiosity, Parton sat down with WIRED to answer some questions, such as “what was Dolly Parton’s first song?"

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.