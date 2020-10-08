Advertisement

Who is Dolly Parton? The singer answers Google’s questions

Who is Dolly Parton? Does she write her own songs? These are some of the most Googled questions about the famed country singer.
(Source: KMIR, CNN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To quell the public’s curiosity, Parton sat down with WIRED to answer some questions, such as “what was Dolly Parton’s first song?"

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

