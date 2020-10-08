Winner of Fat Bear Week 2020 selected

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Ak. (WVLT) - The winner of Katmai National Park’s “Fat Bear Week” has been chosen.

A chunky bear named 747 took home the title in the competition.

“When asked what he intends to do now that he has won, the only response was a look before going back to fishing in the Jacuzzi near the Brooks Falls, one of his favorite fishing spots,” the park said.

To take a look at the runners up take a look at the competition page on Katmai’s website.

