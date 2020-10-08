Advertisement

Winner of Fat Bear Week 2020 selected

The chubbiest cubby has been named champion of Fat Bear Week 2020.
747 has won the 2020 Fat Bear Week competition.
747 has won the 2020 Fat Bear Week competition.(Credit: NPS)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Ak. (WVLT) - The winner of Katmai National Park’s “Fat Bear Week” has been chosen.

A chunky bear named 747 took home the title in the competition.

“When asked what he intends to do now that he has won, the only response was a look before going back to fishing in the Jacuzzi near the Brooks Falls, one of his favorite fishing spots,” the park said.

To take a look at the runners up take a look at the competition page on Katmai’s website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

