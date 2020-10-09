Advertisement

13 coronavirus deaths at a Morristown nursing home

A long-term healthcare facility in Hamblen County reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from the state.
(WBKO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A long-term healthcare facility in Hamblen County reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from the state.

According to data from the health department, The Heritage Center reported 13 people died from coronavirus. It is among the top 10 long-term care facilities with the most deaths in Tennessee, according to the data center.

The Heritage Center also reported 63 resident cases and 45 staff cases.

Less than a month ago, Governor Bill Lee announced that the state was updating visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Catching up with the Pruitt’s

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
It’s football time in Tennessee especially at the Pruitt household!

News

Smokey and Uga; The furrier and toothier side of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Smokey and Uga will both be absent from Saturday's game.

News

Trash overflowing at Smoky Mountain campground

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash.

News

Bledsoe County Correctional facility to resume inmate visitations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Appointments are first come, first serve.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mayor arrested on shoplifting charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The mayor was taken into custody after Spring Hill Police said he was captured on Target surveillance video putting items in his bag while only scanning some of them.

News

Muse Knoxville offers family-friendly fall break fun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to get everyone out of the house and entertained

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Delta brings us rain this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Morristown East takes on Sevier County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
After losing three straight games, Sevier County bounced back with a win last week over Gibbs 41-35.

News

Central takes on Carter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Two-time defending state champion Central travels to Carter Friday night.