13 coronavirus deaths at a Morristown nursing home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A long-term healthcare facility in Hamblen County reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from the state.

According to data from the health department, The Heritage Center reported 13 people died from coronavirus. It is among the top 10 long-term care facilities with the most deaths in Tennessee, according to the data center.

The Heritage Center also reported 63 resident cases and 45 staff cases.

Less than a month ago, Governor Bill Lee announced that the state was updating visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.