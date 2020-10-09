Advertisement

6 arrested after confederate monument vandalized in Tennessee

Six people were arrested after police accused them of vandalizing a confederate monument in the Collierville Town Square in West Tennessee.
Confederate flag
Confederate flag(WILX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Six people were arrested after police accused them of vandalizing a confederate monument in the Collierville Town Square in West Tennessee.

WREG reported that Aaron Boggan, Marissa Kizer, Haley Rainwater, Valada Volkova, Vada Bronsink and Chloe Perkins were arrested and charged with vandalism of over $1,000.

Police said they were caught spraying paint and pouring an adhesive and feathers on the monument just before 3 a.m. Friday. According to WREG, officials said none of them live in Collierville.

Full statement from Collierville Community Justice:

Along with the rest of the Collierville community, we have just been made aware that several people were arrested for vandalizing the Confederate Marker. WE DID NOT plan this action. We never have nor would we ever advocate for vandalism of the marker. The destruction of the marker is not our goal, but its removal or relocation and for a contextual marker to be placed alongside it explaining the problematic and racist history it represents. Tennessee state law defines a procedure for applying to remove or relocate historical markers, and that is the legal procedure we have been pursuing and that we will continue to pursue.

Collierville Community Justice is made up of a diverse coalition of Collierville citizens who want to advance racial justice in the Town of Collierville. While removal of the Confederate Marker in our Town Square Park is what originally brought us together, our vision is for a more equitable Collierville for all. We want to encourage our town’s leaders to confront racism and inequality in our community directly and not continue to sweep these issues under the rug as they have done in the past. We want to see structural and institutional changes that elevate the lives, histories, and experiences of Black and Brown people of Collierville.

We hope that the individuals who vandalized this marker recognize that this action does not help our movement for racial justice and equity in Collierville. Additionally, we hope that those who are angered by this act of vandalism will wrestle with the question of why the temporary defacing of physical property is more disturbing to them than racism and white supremacy.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mayor arrested on shoplifting charges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The mayor was taken into custody after Spring Hill Police said he was captured on Target surveillance video putting items in his bag while only scanning some of them.

News

Muse Knoxville offers family-friendly fall break fun

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to get everyone out of the house and entertained

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Delta brings us rain this weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Morristown East takes on Sevier County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
After losing three straight games, Sevier County bounced back with a win last week over Gibbs 41-35.

Latest News

News

Central takes on Carter

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Two-time defending state champion Central travels to Carter Friday night.

News

Game of the Week: Dobyns-Bennett faces off against Farragut

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Dobyns-Bennett is heading to Farragut Friday night in WVLT Sports' Game of the Week.

News

THP identifies man struck, killed on Norris Freeway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died after struck by a vehicle on Norris Freeeway Friday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

News

D-B at Farragut highlights Week-8 of Varsity All Access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo
Varsity All Access highlights and scores are coming you way on WVLT News at 11pm.

News

More than 80K people petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The petition titled “Save the Mexican Pizza” had gained more than 82,000 signatures and counting as of Friday afternoon.