6 arrested after confederate monument vandalized in Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Six people were arrested after police accused them of vandalizing a confederate monument in the Collierville Town Square in West Tennessee.

WREG reported that Aaron Boggan, Marissa Kizer, Haley Rainwater, Valada Volkova, Vada Bronsink and Chloe Perkins were arrested and charged with vandalism of over $1,000.

Police said they were caught spraying paint and pouring an adhesive and feathers on the monument just before 3 a.m. Friday. According to WREG, officials said none of them live in Collierville.

Full statement from Collierville Community Justice:

Along with the rest of the Collierville community, we have just been made aware that several people were arrested for vandalizing the Confederate Marker. WE DID NOT plan this action. We never have nor would we ever advocate for vandalism of the marker. The destruction of the marker is not our goal, but its removal or relocation and for a contextual marker to be placed alongside it explaining the problematic and racist history it represents. Tennessee state law defines a procedure for applying to remove or relocate historical markers, and that is the legal procedure we have been pursuing and that we will continue to pursue.

Collierville Community Justice is made up of a diverse coalition of Collierville citizens who want to advance racial justice in the Town of Collierville. While removal of the Confederate Marker in our Town Square Park is what originally brought us together, our vision is for a more equitable Collierville for all. We want to encourage our town’s leaders to confront racism and inequality in our community directly and not continue to sweep these issues under the rug as they have done in the past. We want to see structural and institutional changes that elevate the lives, histories, and experiences of Black and Brown people of Collierville.

We hope that the individuals who vandalized this marker recognize that this action does not help our movement for racial justice and equity in Collierville. Additionally, we hope that those who are angered by this act of vandalism will wrestle with the question of why the temporary defacing of physical property is more disturbing to them than racism and white supremacy.

