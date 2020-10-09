“A darling boy!" Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes zebu calf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomed a new Zebu calf to its animal family Thursday morning.

The male zebu, a South-Asian humped cattle, was born at the zoo at 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

“A darling boy! His mom is crazy about him,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

