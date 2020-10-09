Advertisement

“A darling boy!" Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes zebu calf

“A darling boy! His mom is crazy about him,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.
A male zebu calf was born to Little Ponderosa Thursday morning
A male zebu calf was born to Little Ponderosa Thursday morning(The Little Ponderosa Zoo)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomed a new Zebu calf to its animal family Thursday morning.

The male zebu, a South-Asian humped cattle, was born at the zoo at 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

“A darling boy! His mom is crazy about him,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Posted by The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family moviegoing tradition broken by pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Nostalgia filled the air at Regal cinemas.

News

Oak Ridge man killed in Alabama plane crash

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.

News

Jefferson County first responders mourn loss of former EMS director, educator

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.

News

No serious injuries after overturned vehicles close lanes on I-40W

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Avoid the area.

News

Tennessee women’s shelter under quarantine due to virus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An outbreak of the new coronavirus at a Tennessee women’s shelter is forcing about 150 people to quarantine.

Latest News

News

Mail-in voting surges in Knox County, prompting concerns over voter fraud

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
More Tennesseans than ever will be mailing in ballots this year.

News

Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills game postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
In order for its facility to be open Sunday, the Titans can’t have any more positive tests over the next three days.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.

News

Tenn. salon caters to kids with autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee hair salon has a little something special for kids who have sensory issues.