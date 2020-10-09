Advertisement

All Tennessee counties sign governor’s suicide prevention proclamation

Officials said proclamations were also received from 67 cities and three universities.
(NBC15)
By Alivia Harris
Oct. 9, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network secured signed suicide prevention proclamations from all 95 Tennessee county mayors.

The proclamations declare September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a part of the proclamation, mayors agree to commit to suicide prevention throughout the state.

“These proclamations are a testament to the statewide dedication and support of local government leaders acknowledging September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness month,” said TSPN Interim Executive Director Misty Leitsch. “The support and acknowledgment from local government and Governor Lee go to show that leaders in Tennessee are taking suicide prevention seriously.”

Suicide prevention resources, as well as information on upcoming events and training all over Tennessee, can be found online.

“I strongly believe in the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s mission to save lives and to connect with people across our state, Gov. Bill Lee said. "Their purpose is critical because they educate Tennesseans on the warning signs of suicide and give resources to those in our community who need them most.”

