Anderson County, Clinton high schools move graduations to football field

School officials said graduation dates will be announced soon.(Anderson County Schools)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County School Board voted unanimously voted on graduation changes during the pandemic.

Anderson County High School and Clinton High School graduations will now be held on their school’s football fields for the “foreseeable future," according to the school board.

School officials said graduation dates will be announced soon.

This evening, the Anderson County School Board voted unanimously to move the Anderson County High School "Home of the...

Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Thursday, October 8, 2020

