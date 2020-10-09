Advertisement

Bledsoe County Correctional facility to resume inmate visitations

Appointments are first come, first serve.
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections has given the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex the green light to have inmate visitations again.

TDOC announced ‘modified visitations’ can resume October 17 in a release Friday. The facility previously reported more than 600 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 back in May. Since then, TDOC reports most of those inmates have recovered.

“The decision to resume limited visitation at the facility is based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as the decline in active COVID-19 cases at the facility,” TDOC said.

All visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering the facility and they must schedule an appointment in advance. Inmates will also be required to wear masks and have temperature checks before meeting with visitors.

TDOC released the following Visitation Schedule:

o 8:00am---7:00pm Saturday/Sunday

o Maximum three (3) hours per visit

o Visitors can only visit one day per weekend

o Visitors must choose Saturday or Sunday visit; not both

You can schedule a visitation appointment by calling 423-881-6148 or 423-881-6463. Appointments are first come, first serve.

