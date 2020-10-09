Bobblehead unveiled of VP Mike Pence with fly landed on head

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of the fly landing on Vice President Mike Pence’s head.

The bobblehead was inspired by the moment that went viral during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday.

People took to social media creating various memes after the fly spent nearly two minutes in Pence’s hair during the debate between the vice president and Senator Kamala Harris.

The bobbleheads are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

