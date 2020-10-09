Advertisement

Catching up with the Pruitt’s

It’s football time in Tennessee especially at the Pruitt household!
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s football time in Tennessee especially at the Pruitt household!

October is an exciting time for the family, from baby’s first words to family Halloween costumes and all things football.

WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater caught up with Coach Pruitt’s wife to see how things are going now that the season is underway.

“That’s what you look forward to, you’re ready for this season. To think that we weren’t going to have it. We’ll take anything,” said Casey Pruitt.

When asked if she has talked to her kids about being involved in this high pressure, high stress world Casey said, “There’s numerous reasons we have never gotten the newspaper delivered to our home. I want our kids to think their lives are as normal as possible so as much of that as I can weed out I do.”

Even as their family has grown to six, with baby Shelby cheering on the Vols for her very first football season, Casey has never missed a game and says she doesn’t plan to.

“I’ve been to every away game, every bowl game, playoff game, national championship game, every spring game, I’ve never even missed a spring game. I’ve been to them all,” said Casey.

Aside from a jam-packed SEC schedule, October is a big month for the Pruitt family including baby Shelby saying her first word.

“It was not daddy, it was momma. I was convinced it would be daddy but it was momma and I was pretty pumped about that because daddy has been the first word for both of the boys and I just knew that he was going to get another one but it wasn’t and I was like at least one of my kids said momma first, I’ll take it,” said Casey.

Casey says the Tennessee team is like family and is trying to find new ways to connect with the players during COVID-19.

“They’re at our house all the time, we’re in the office, we have family meal together once a week and we’re not able to do any of that this year and mentally a lot of us are struggling with that right now because that’s what we see as our job,” said Casey.

Casey says she is learning lots of ways to let them know we’re still here and that we just can’t physically be with them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Smokey and Uga; The furrier and toothier side of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Smokey and Uga will both be absent from Saturday's game.

News

13 coronavirus deaths at a Morristown nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A long-term healthcare facility in Hamblen County reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from the state.

News

Trash overflowing at Smoky Mountain campground

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash.

News

Bledsoe County Correctional facility to resume inmate visitations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Appointments are first come, first serve.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mayor arrested on shoplifting charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The mayor was taken into custody after Spring Hill Police said he was captured on Target surveillance video putting items in his bag while only scanning some of them.

News

Muse Knoxville offers family-friendly fall break fun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to get everyone out of the house and entertained

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Delta brings us rain this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Morristown East takes on Sevier County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
After losing three straight games, Sevier County bounced back with a win last week over Gibbs 41-35.

News

Central takes on Carter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Two-time defending state champion Central travels to Carter Friday night.