Catching up with the Pruitt’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s football time in Tennessee especially at the Pruitt household!

October is an exciting time for the family, from baby’s first words to family Halloween costumes and all things football.

WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater caught up with Coach Pruitt’s wife to see how things are going now that the season is underway.

“That’s what you look forward to, you’re ready for this season. To think that we weren’t going to have it. We’ll take anything,” said Casey Pruitt.

When asked if she has talked to her kids about being involved in this high pressure, high stress world Casey said, “There’s numerous reasons we have never gotten the newspaper delivered to our home. I want our kids to think their lives are as normal as possible so as much of that as I can weed out I do.”

Even as their family has grown to six, with baby Shelby cheering on the Vols for her very first football season, Casey has never missed a game and says she doesn’t plan to.

“I’ve been to every away game, every bowl game, playoff game, national championship game, every spring game, I’ve never even missed a spring game. I’ve been to them all,” said Casey.

Aside from a jam-packed SEC schedule, October is a big month for the Pruitt family including baby Shelby saying her first word.

“It was not daddy, it was momma. I was convinced it would be daddy but it was momma and I was pretty pumped about that because daddy has been the first word for both of the boys and I just knew that he was going to get another one but it wasn’t and I was like at least one of my kids said momma first, I’ll take it,” said Casey.

Casey says the Tennessee team is like family and is trying to find new ways to connect with the players during COVID-19.

“They’re at our house all the time, we’re in the office, we have family meal together once a week and we’re not able to do any of that this year and mentally a lot of us are struggling with that right now because that’s what we see as our job,” said Casey.

Casey says she is learning lots of ways to let them know we’re still here and that we just can’t physically be with them.

