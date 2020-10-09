Clouds to showers today, downpours from Delta ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re on track for on and off rain from Hurricane Delta this weekend, then a cold front early next week will help to move temperatures back to some cooler days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While Hurricane Delta is making landfall late Friday in Southwest Louisiana, the outer bands of clouds are here and the first batch of rain arrives. Then as that storm arcs across the region, it will drive more rain our way at times on into Monday.

This morning is mostly cloudy, and warmer. We’re only cooling to around 60 degrees.

It’s a cloudy Friday, with scattered drizzle to spotty rain, thanks to increased humidity as well. Today’s high is around 76 degrees, with a light breeze.

This evening, rain becomes more scattered and then widespread tonight. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in a more steady rain from the first batch off of Delta. The low will be around 62 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The length of the rain event may spoil some outdoor weekend plans, but the good news is that it’s spread over a few days which limits flooding potential.

Saturday starts out rain, but it becomes more scattered in the afternoon. If you’re planning to watch the Vols game at home, then it’s clouds and scattered rain with a high around 74 degrees. Meanwhile in your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, rain is likely in Athens, Georgia. Between the hedges at Sanford, there are some soggy times before the 3:30 kickoff. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon at UGA, with a high around 76 at kickoff.

Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at UGA, watch on WVLT (WVLT)

Saturday night through Sunday is a more persistent rain, with a 80% coverage of our area. This is the soggier time period of the weekend, with a high around 75 degrees.

Local look at the rainfall potential over several days. (WVLT)

Rain from Delta tapers off Monday afternoon, then a weak cold front brings a few showers Monday night to Tuesday morning. We can then calm down for a few days.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Friday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.