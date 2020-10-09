Advertisement

Community rallies around young boy fighting cancer

Blood drive supports blood transfusions.
East Tennessee community supports boy fighting cancer.
East Tennessee community supports boy fighting cancer.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling up her sleeve to give blood, Sara May said about the little boy inspiring the blood drive outside the Jefferson County Justice Center in Dandridge, “We’re just hoping you get better, Carter, and we can’t wait for you to come home!”

May organized this second blood drive in honor of 11-year-old Carter Hixson, of Grainger County, because she has known his family for years, remembering when he needed an organ transplant as a baby. May works at the Justice Center and was encouraged that several Sheriff’s Office employees turned out to give blood on Thursday. May wants to support Hixon and his family.

“He had a heart transplant at two-months-old and and he’s just been through a lot,” said May. “He was just recently diagnosed with lymphoma. This is our second blood drive for him to help with the blood transfusions that he’s having to receive.”

Loved ones also have a GoFundMe effort for Carter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.

News

Tenn. salon caters to kids with autism

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee hair salon has a little something special for kids who have sensory issues.

News

Revitializing, rebuilding in Jefferson City

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock and Maggie Gregg
There’s something about the charm of an old town that draws people in, and a town in East Tennessee is using that charm to remodel, revitalize and recapture what was once lost.

Health

Weeks-long effort brings about clean up at popular homeless camp; where the city is sending those living there

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city moves to clean up homeless camp, as they reach out to individuals to try and facilitate help.

Latest News

News

More people turning to plastic surgery with rise of virtual meetings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Virtual meetings are forcing people to look closer at their faces and their appearances.

News

A facial fit for Dracula? You can get one in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
There’s a spooky trick that can get rid of wrinkles and smooth your skin.

News

Texas officer charged in Jonathan Price’s shooting death has been fired

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Lucas' bond is set at $1 million, jail records indicate.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Rain from Delta arrives this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

What will happen to the space once occupied by the East Towne Mall?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The zoning commission is scheduled to meet again on October 15.