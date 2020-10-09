Community rallies around young boy fighting cancer

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling up her sleeve to give blood, Sara May said about the little boy inspiring the blood drive outside the Jefferson County Justice Center in Dandridge, “We’re just hoping you get better, Carter, and we can’t wait for you to come home!”

May organized this second blood drive in honor of 11-year-old Carter Hixson, of Grainger County, because she has known his family for years, remembering when he needed an organ transplant as a baby. May works at the Justice Center and was encouraged that several Sheriff’s Office employees turned out to give blood on Thursday. May wants to support Hixon and his family.

“He had a heart transplant at two-months-old and and he’s just been through a lot,” said May. “He was just recently diagnosed with lymphoma. This is our second blood drive for him to help with the blood transfusions that he’s having to receive.”

Loved ones also have a GoFundMe effort for Carter.

