D-B at Farragut highlights Week-8 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-8 of the high school football includes several important match ups. One of them features Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett and Farragut in our varsity All Access game of the Week:

Dobyns-Bennett (6-0, 3-0 1-6A) at Farragut (4-2, 2-0)

Farragut is coming off a 35-13 victory at Science Hill. Quarterback Dawson Moore passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Hilltoppers. The Admirals, who’ve scored at least 35 points in there last three wins, are tied for 9th in this week’s AP Class 6-A state poll. D-B is ranked third in 6-A and like the Admirals are putting up a lot of points on the board.

Central (5-1, 2-0 2-5A) at Carter (5-2, 2-1)

Two time defending state champion Central travels to carter Friday night. This will be the Bobcats first game since their loss to Powell on Sept. 19. The Cats have sate out the last couple of weeks over Covid concerns. Carter is coming off a 43-25 win over Morristown West. First year carter head coach Justin Pressley will wear the wire for us during our mic’d up segment on Varsity All Access.

The King’s Academy (6-1) at Oneida (4-2)

Oneida comes in 4-2, but they’ve lost their last two games struggling offensively in those loses, averaging seven points. The Indians had been averaging 29 points before those two loses. The King’s Academy, now 6-1 on the season, bounced back from a Week-6 loss to Friendship Christian by beating MTCS last week, 54-35.

Bearden (1-4, 1-1 1-6A) at Jefferson County (0-7, 0-3)

The Bearden Bulldogs picked up their first win last week defeating Hardin Valley. They did it with a strong ground game. Running back Makai Williams rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He even scored on a 39-yard interception return. Bearden is trying to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Jefferson County has lost 14 straight games.

Morristown East (2-3) at Sevier County (3-3)

After losing three straight games, Sevier County bounced back with a win last week over Gibbs 41-35. Morristown East lost to Daniel Boone last week, 35-13.

