Dollywood temporarily suspends entry due to COVID-19 restrictions
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced entry to the park will be temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
The company announced around 9:30 a.m. that the gates will reopen later in the day as guest exit flow allows.
Anyone who has a dated ticket or reservation will still be allowed into the park.
On Wednesday, Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramsey said the park reached capacity for the first time since June. He added that to avoid potential issues in the future, guests could make a reservation online to better ensure their spot.
