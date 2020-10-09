Dollywood temporarily suspends entry due to COVID-19 restrictions

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced entry to the park will be temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The company announced around 9:30 a.m. that the gates will reopen later in the day as guest exit flow allows.

Anyone who has a dated ticket or reservation will still be allowed into the park.

On Wednesday, Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramsey said the park reached capacity for the first time since June. He added that to avoid potential issues in the future, guests could make a reservation online to better ensure their spot.

PARK STATUS: Due to the guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. Entry to Dollywood is suspended at this time. We will reopen entry later in the day as guest exit flow allows. If you have a dated ticket or reservation, you will still be allowed entry. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) October 9, 2020

