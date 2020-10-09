East Tenn. moms create Evelyn Boswell-inspired ‘comfort bags’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SULLIVAN Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee moms who call themselves " Evelyn’s Army" are creating comfort bags for children involved in domestic violence situations. The moms are doing this as a way to honor Evelyn Mae Boswell, a toddler whose mother was charged in her death after her remains were discovered buried back in March.

WCYB reports the group formed in March after hearing the news of Evelyn’s death.

“After she was found we decided we wanted to keep her memory alive,” said member of Evelyn’s Army, Kandis Crook.

Crook started a gofundme where people can donate to the group of moms who are putting together the comfort bags for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“These comfort bags will be given to children who are involved in calls of domestic violence or abuse. The bags are meant to bring some comfort to children involved in scary situations,” the gofundme reads.

The bags will include “a stuffed animal, a coloring book and crayons, a toy of some sort, some candy, and a hand written note of love and support."

You can donate to their cause here.

