Family moviegoing tradition broken by pandemic

Nostalgia filled the air at Regal Cinemas.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Thursday night marked the last time for awhile people could see a movie at a Regal theater.

Growing up, Sheldon Reynolds and his dad would go every week to the movies.

It’s a tradition he wanted to hold onto for his own sons, but can’t because of the pandemic.

He had mixed feelings about the company’s closures. He recognized the crisis the country faces, but wants to spend time with his boys at a place that brought him so much happiness. He and his kids made it to the Pinnacle to watch “Hocus Pocus.”

The movie marked the first one the family saw together this year, and what Reynolds thought would be the last one.

“It’s the first time in awhile I’ve been able to go to a movie so it’s kind of, hate to say we were used to it, but watching movies at home is kind of the way to go now but it’s definitely sad," explained Reynolds, "It’s the state of the world we live in. And this is something we can do without, but extremely happy to be here and be able to get at least one movie in this year.”

“I’m excited and sad all at the same time,” said Jeremiah Cake.

Cake recently moved to Knoxville and made it to the Pinnacle for his first and last time, for the time being.

“I’m pretty bummed that it’s not going to be a regular thing, at least for awhile,” said Cake.

Masks were required in the theaters and while watching movies.

