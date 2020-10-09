Find out how you can be a part of The Salvation Army’s Cup of Hope event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It could be your neighbor or friend or family member, domestic abuse often leaves people feeling trapped. The Salvation Army’s Joy D. Baker Center provides resources and help for men and women in those situations.

Their annual ‘Cup of Hope’ fundraiser went virtual this year. You can host your own lunch in person or through Zoom with a group of your own friends.

Volunteer Jacque Clem says the money raised goes right to helping people in East Tennessee.

“They’re taking their children, with their clothes on their back, and they’re looking for a safe place. You just don’t even think about things like underwear, socks, or diapers, and a toothbrush, you’re just leaving trying to get to a safe place,” said Clem.

The WVLT ladies held a lunch Friday. Donate to our team here.

