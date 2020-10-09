Advertisement

Game of the Week: Dobyns-Bennett faces off against Farragut

Dobyns-Bennett is heading to Farragut Friday night in WVLT Sports' Game of the Week.
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dobyns-Bennett is heading to Farragut Friday night in WVLT Sports' Game of the Week.

Farragut is coming off a 35-13 victory at Science Hill. Quarterback Dawson Moore passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Hilltoppers.

The Admirals, who’ve scored at least 35 points in there last three wins, are tied for 9th in this week’s AP Class 6-A state poll.

D-B is ranked third in 6-A and like the Admirals are putting up a lot of points on the board.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

