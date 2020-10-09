Advertisement

Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 hours of horror movies this Halloween

The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.
(WSAW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is only three weeks away and many people are ringing in the spooky season with horror movies.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com partnered to pay one lucky horror film fan $1,000 to watch a non-stop, 24-hour marathon on a streaming service of their choice.

The winner will have to watch the horror film marathon and tweet updates about their experience. The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.

To be eligible, participants must be 18-year-old and eligible to work in the U.S.

To apply fill out the online application.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Nashville elementary school PTO president indicted for allegedly stealing PTO funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville elementary school ‘Parent Teacher Organization’ president was indicted on theft and fraud charges for allegedly using PTO funds for personal use, WTVF reported.

News

Universal Music to build $1.2 billion hotel, entertainment destination in Biloxi

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Universal Music Group is getting into the hospitality business, WLOX reported.

News

Knoxville man shot in chest during attempted armed robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
At the same time as the shooting, KPD responded to a burglary at a home on the 400 block of Hembree Street, where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

Latest News

News

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man’s fingers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A second sign also was found to have razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge,” according to the sheriff’s office.

News

YMCA of East Tennessee offers free, six-week STRONG Challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the commuity to participate om a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

News

Tenn. woman arrested after reportedly breaking into strangers’ home, putting on clothes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Harde was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication and theft.

News

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Norris Freeway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died after struck by a vehicle on Norris Freeeway Friday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

News

Anderson County, Clinton high schools move graduations to football field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
School officials said graduation dates will be announced soon.

News

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Prosecutors said Beauchene was the only person working that route on those days.