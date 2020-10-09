Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.

They say she was dead for some time and it took the coroner’s office a few days to identify her.

Police say it appears Creech may have known her attacker.

If you have any information, call the police department.

