Jefferson County faces Bearden at home

The Bearden Bulldogs picked up their first win last week defeating Hardin Valley.
(Bearden Football Team)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden Bulldogs picked up their first win last week defeating Hardin Valley.

They did it with a strong ground game. Running back Makai Williams rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He even scored on a 39-yard interception return.

Bearden is trying to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Jefferson County has lost 14 straight games.

