Jefferson County faces Bearden at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden Bulldogs picked up their first win last week defeating Hardin Valley.

They did it with a strong ground game. Running back Makai Williams rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He even scored on a 39-yard interception return.

Bearden is trying to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Jefferson County has lost 14 straight games.

