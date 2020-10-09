Jefferson County first responders mourn loss of former EMS director, educator
Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County emergency responders are mourning the loss of one of their beloved paramedics.
Former Jefferson County EMS Director and educator Charlie Williams, who served as a reserve deputy, passed away Thursday. He taught medical classes to deputies during annual service training, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.
“He will be greatly missed by all,” The Jefferson City Fire Department said.
“Please keep Charlie, and his family,in your prayers," JCSO wrote in a Facebook post.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and EMS coworkers. Rest Easy Charlie,” The Dandridge Fire Department wrote.
“Heaven is sweeter with you our friend,” Lakeway Fire Department wrote in a post.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.