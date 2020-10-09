Advertisement

Jefferson County first responders mourn loss of former EMS director, educator

Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.
Williams served as the Jefferson County EMS Director and educator
Williams served as the Jefferson County EMS Director and educator
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County emergency responders are mourning the loss of one of their beloved paramedics.

Former Jefferson County EMS Director and educator Charlie Williams, who served as a reserve deputy, passed away Thursday. He taught medical classes to deputies during annual service training, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“He will be greatly missed by all,” The Jefferson City Fire Department said.

JCFD has just learned of the sudden passing of former Jefferson County EMS Deputy Director and EMS Educator Charlie...

Posted by Jefferson City Fire Department on Thursday, October 8, 2020

“Please keep Charlie, and his family,in your prayers," JCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Thursday, October 8, 2020

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and EMS coworkers. Rest Easy Charlie,” The Dandridge Fire Department wrote.

Dandridge Fire send condolences to family, friends and the many others as we learned the passing of Jefferson County EMS...

Posted by Dandridge Fire on Thursday, October 8, 2020

“Heaven is sweeter with you our friend,” Lakeway Fire Department wrote in a post.

Prayer request for Jefferson County EMS. Paramedic Charlie Williams passed away today. He has served our region in so many ways and will be greatly missed by so many. Heaven is sweeter with you our friend.

Posted by Lakeway Central Fire Department on Thursday, October 8, 2020

