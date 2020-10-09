Knoxville announces changes to ‘Christmas in the City’ events due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced changes to the 2020 ‘Christmas in the City’ events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holiday films will be shown at Chilhowee Park for the drive-In at the Midway series. The films will be shown on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. People can attend the events for free, but participants must register to reserve a space.

The City will introduce ‘Knoxville Neighborhood Holiday Trails,' an opportunity for local neighborhoods to show off their lights and decorations. Individuals who are interested in participating are asked to email Eden Slater in the Office of Neighborhoods at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov to register.

The City will create a map of participating neighborhoods and make them available for residents who would like to take a driving tour.

The Holidays on Ice skating rink will relocate from Market Square to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to allow more space for skaters to practice physical distancing.

The ice rink will open on Friday, Dec. 11 and be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with extended hours during Knox County Schools' winter break, City officials will post a full schedule online.

On Monday, Nov. 3 downtown Knoxville will be decorated in lights and greenery, Krutch Parks forest twinkling trees and the 42-foot Christmas tree will be put up.

The Peppermint Trail will return to Market Square. Visitors are told to look out for Window Wonderland decorations and special holiday treats on the menus and shelves of businesses participating.

The Celebration of Lights will note be held on Nov. 27 this year. The Christmas at Chilhowee Park and the WIVK Christmas Parade will also be canceled.

For more information on the city’s holiday events click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.