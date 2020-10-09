Knoxville Botanical Garden to donate more than 500 pounds of food to food banks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is stepping up to help the community during the ongoing pandemic.

The non-profit hasn’t been able to hold its educational events over the last several months, so it has decided to donate produce from its educational gardens “to help meet the increasing food insecurity fostered by the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to a release, the Gardens have donated more than 500 pounds of its produce and free-range chicken eggs to neighborhood food banks including the St. Luke’s Episcopal ‘Fish’ Pantry, Love Kitchen, and The Shora Foundation.

If you would like to donate to the Botanical Gardens to help in its efforts to give back, you can give to the organization here.

