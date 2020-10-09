Knoxville man shot in chest during attempted armed robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was hospitalized after a shooting on Friday.

Knoxville police responded to the area of Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after a man reported that he had been shot around 1:40 a.m..

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

At the same time as the shooting, KPD responded to a burglary at a home on the 400 block of Hembree Street, where the shooting is believed to have taken place, according to reports, KPD said the residents of the some reported two unknown men entered their home with guns and left before officers arrived.

An investigation is currently underway with KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.